Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $682,000 in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 26.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,079,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 226,432 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 828,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 33.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 104,152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 84.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 160,497 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $830.45 million, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.23). Scholastic had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Scholastic’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is -750.00%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

