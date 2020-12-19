Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $630,000 in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FELE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

FELE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $72.64.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.