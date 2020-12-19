Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 168,262 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in CEMEX by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in CEMEX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 355,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CEMEX by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 324,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CEMEX by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 149,015 shares during the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CEMEX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CEMEX from $3.70 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

CEMEX stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.