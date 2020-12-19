Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.34.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $24.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.53. 3,586,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,932. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $357.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of -129.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total value of $417,341.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total value of $1,065,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,947 shares in the company, valued at $95,838,372.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,634 shares of company stock worth $34,908,893. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

