Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of PLTR opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $28,761,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,586,033.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $19,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,402,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,039,702.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,804,161 shares of company stock valued at $220,932,354.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $175,346,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $65,345,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $45,315,000.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

