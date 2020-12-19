Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:OYST opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $499.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $41.37.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter worth $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,080,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
