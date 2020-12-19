Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $499.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $41.37.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. Research analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter worth $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,080,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.