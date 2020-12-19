Own Market Cap Reaches $2.38 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar. Own has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Own token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00057188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00385648 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00018354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00025795 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 87.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001974 BTC.

About Own

Own is a token. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . Own’s official website is owndata.network . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

