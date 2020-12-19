Owens Corning Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.48.

Shares of OC stock opened at $76.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average is $65.85. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

