Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 2,998,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 1,113,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OVID. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $168.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 53.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

