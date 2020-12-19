Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:OSG opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 9.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSG. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,075,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 31,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 599,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29,374 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 476,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

