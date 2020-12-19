Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE:OSG opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 9.81%.
About Overseas Shipholding Group
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.
