Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OTTR. ValuEngine cut shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

OTTR stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Otter Tail by 24.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 30,795 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Otter Tail by 16.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Otter Tail by 21.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Otter Tail by 5.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

