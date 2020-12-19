OST Price Hits $0.0127 on Exchanges (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. During the last week, OST has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. OST has a total market cap of $9.72 million and $8.75 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00394008 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00027227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.52 or 0.02501004 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.