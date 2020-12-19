OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.80.

Shares of OSIS opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $102.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $151,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,993,908.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,216,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,377. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

