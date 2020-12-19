Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, Director Hans Dietrich Winkhaus sold 4,816 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $72,288.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $976.87 million, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.74. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

