Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OESX shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $310.23 million, a P/E ratio of 252.56 and a beta of 2.66.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $56,165.40. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 673,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,920.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 282.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.