Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. 1,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Origin Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Origin Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80.

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates in Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.