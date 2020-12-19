Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ORGO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.30.

ORGO stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $643.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $6.33.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Wayne D. Mackie acquired 42,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $138,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 20,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220 in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Organogenesis by 202.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Organogenesis by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 95.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

