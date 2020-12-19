Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) rose 12.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 3,603,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 489% from the average daily volume of 611,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $479.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.