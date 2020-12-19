Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) rose 12.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 3,603,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 489% from the average daily volume of 611,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.
ORTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.
The company has a market cap of $479.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)
Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.
