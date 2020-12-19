Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $790.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to report sales of $790.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $785.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $797.20 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $720.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPCH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OPCH opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.04. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $18.21.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

