Open Platform Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $554,037.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $909,684.51 and $554,037.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00141741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.76 or 0.00743806 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00177347 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00371140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00076007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00119072 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.