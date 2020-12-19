Open Platform One Day Trading Volume Hits $60,810.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Open Platform has a market cap of $968,758.87 and $60,810.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00134301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.69 or 0.00770697 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00167920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00382526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00123625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00077389 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

