Ontology Price Reaches $0.58 on Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00002521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $470.00 million and $111.85 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017075 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00014234 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00012075 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033924 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006451 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 804,535,798 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

