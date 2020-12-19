ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank downgraded ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.73.

OKE stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,350,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,621 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,171,000 after buying an additional 1,386,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 81.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after buying an additional 1,282,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

