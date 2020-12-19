OneLedger Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $90,237.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit, Kucoin and BitForex. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00057306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.03 or 0.00385633 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00018474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025815 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $577.86 or 0.02421555 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,686,254 tokens. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, CoinEx, Hotbit, LATOKEN, UEX, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.