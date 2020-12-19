OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

OCFT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.29.

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.19 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,316,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 774,385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,167,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,600,000.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

