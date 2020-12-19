One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of OLP opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.60. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 25.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 55.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 49.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

