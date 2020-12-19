OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Trading Down 7.2%

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s stock price dropped 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 2,764,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 995,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

OCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49,652 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

About OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.