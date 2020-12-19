ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.66.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:ON opened at $31.54 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.30, a P/E/G ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 95,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $2,466,928.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 593,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,378.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,002,513 shares of company stock valued at $26,177,816 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.