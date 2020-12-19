On.Live 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,353.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, On.Live has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. On.Live has a market cap of $245,656.26 and approximately $1,353.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One On.Live token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get On.Live alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00057798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00387053 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00026241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.40 or 0.02395041 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official website is on.live

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.