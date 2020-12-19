OmiseGO (OMG) Market Capitalization Achieves $243.84 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. OmiseGO has a market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.08 or 0.00503260 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

