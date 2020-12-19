OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OCCI stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

