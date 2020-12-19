OAX Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.06 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One OAX token can now be purchased for $0.0798 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OAX has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and $1.06 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00057265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00383854 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017181 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $570.60 or 0.02395667 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

