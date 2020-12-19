Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $72.00. The company traded as high as $63.91 and last traded at $63.51. 798,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 401,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.34.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 444,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $20,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,501,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,068,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,796,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock worth $67,815,500. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $686,000.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

