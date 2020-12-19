Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) Trading 0.7% Higher

Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.10 and last traded at $31.10. 8,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 23,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.