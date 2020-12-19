NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NVEE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on NV5 Global from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Sidoti raised NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NV5 Global stock remained flat at $$75.00 on Friday. 138,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $993.53 million, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.40.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,416.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $2,126,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,026.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NV5 Global by 495.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.