NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to $1.25

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NUVSF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities cut NuVista Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut NuVista Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.16.

NUVSF stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

