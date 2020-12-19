NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVA shares. Stifel Firstegy cut NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a C$1.25 price objective on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 1,000,000 shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$698,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,532,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,465,365.32.

Shares of NVA opened at C$0.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$221.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.82.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$105.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

