Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. 140166 lowered Nutrien from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 281.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,098,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,467,000 after acquiring an additional 374,329 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,822,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,290,000 after acquiring an additional 317,175 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,546,000 after acquiring an additional 800,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,752,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,091,000 after acquiring an additional 349,738 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

