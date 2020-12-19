Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 156,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth $443,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $240,073.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 861,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,633,710. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $33.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.95.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

