Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Sells $472,427.97 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,598.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NTNX stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.67. 9,666,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,955. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.95. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $37.86.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.
Nutanix Company Profile
Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.
