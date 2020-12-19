Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Sells $472,427.97 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,598.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NTNX stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.67. 9,666,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,955. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.95. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,285,000 after buying an additional 478,219 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,920,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,640,000 after acquiring an additional 71,150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,879,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,042,000 after acquiring an additional 164,696 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,650,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 116,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,318,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,257,000 after acquiring an additional 188,230 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

