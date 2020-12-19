Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Down 18%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) dropped 18% on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.09 and last traded at $36.01. Approximately 1,671,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 739% from the average daily volume of 199,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.91.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

