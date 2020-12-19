Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Up 9.3%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.33 and last traded at $43.91. 172,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 184,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRIX. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $189,301,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $81,969,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $47,282,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $23,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

