Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,603,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,175. Nucor has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Nucor’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

In related news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 4.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,953,000 after acquiring an additional 90,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 31.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after buying an additional 525,733 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 107.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,144,000 after buying an additional 693,682 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,136,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 977,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 259,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

