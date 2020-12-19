NuBits (USNBT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $375.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. NuBits has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $375.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00137311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.85 or 0.00767377 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00171667 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00380474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00077923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00122345 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

