NPCoin Trading 48% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 48% against the US dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $620,144.48 and $3,791.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009190 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000146 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.