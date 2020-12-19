NPCoin Trading 48% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. NPCoin has a market cap of $620,144.48 and $3,791.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 48% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009190 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000146 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin's total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin's official website is npcoin.info.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

