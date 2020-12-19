NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Stephens started coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $6.73 on Thursday. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $736.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.11.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NOW will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of NOW by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NOW by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NOW by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

