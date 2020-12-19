Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.89 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will post sales of $4.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.76 billion and the highest is $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S reported sales of $4.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year sales of $18.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.98 billion to $18.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $21.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novo Nordisk A/S.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,282,000 after purchasing an additional 220,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,252,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,098,000 after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,384,000 after acquiring an additional 84,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,852. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.