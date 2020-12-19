Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 9% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s stock price traded up 9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $132.66 and last traded at $131.75. 5,050,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 7,381,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. Novavax’s revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 25,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $2,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,053. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 18,321 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $1,965,660.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,185 shares of company stock worth $7,896,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 315.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

