Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NOVT. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.
NOVT stock opened at $125.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.80 and a beta of 1.13.
In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $571,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,790,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $460,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,570,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,320. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 35.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,552,000 after buying an additional 153,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 34,164.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 139,731 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 71.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after buying an additional 80,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 281.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
