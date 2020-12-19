Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NOVT. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Get Novanta alerts:

NOVT stock opened at $125.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.37 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $571,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,790,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $460,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,570,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,320. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 35.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,552,000 after buying an additional 153,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 34,164.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 139,731 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 71.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after buying an additional 80,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 281.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.